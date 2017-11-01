Sauers Lutheran Serving Annual Turkey & Ham Supper Sunday

St. John’s Lutheran Church (Sauers) will be serving their annual turkey & ham supper and Ladies Aid Bazaar this Sunday, Nov. 5, with serving from 4 to 7 p.m.

The traditional sinner is available for a free will offering. Carryouts will be available and the public is cordially invited to enjoy the bountiful meal.

The church is located at 1108 S 460 E west of Dudleytown. For more information call 812-521-2842.