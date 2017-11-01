PUBLIC NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Public Hearing

Jackson County Water Utility to obtain assistance from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Loan Program for Drinking Water Utility Improvements

The Jackson County Water Utility will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the Jackson County Water Utility office located at 1119 W. Spring Street, Brownstown, IN 47220. The Utility’s engineering consultant, Curry & Associates, Inc., will present the recommended improvements which includes distribution system expansion east and southeast of Seymour and northeast of Crothersville as described in the Preliminary Engineering Report (PER). The project will be funded through a DWSRF loan.

At this hearing, there will be the opportunity for questions and comments from the public. If special assistance is required at the meeting, please contact Larry McIntosh, Utility General Manager, at 812-358-3654.

Copies of the PER are available for public viewing starting October 30, 2017 at the Jackson County Water Utility Office, located at 1119 W. Spring Street, Brownstown, IN 47220. Written comments regarding this project should be sent to Lori Young, Curry & Associates, Inc., 110 Commerce Drive, Danville, IN 46122 by November 24, 2017.

11/01 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 15th day of November, 2017, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

County General Fund

Other Services & Charges 22,000

Total County General Fund 22,000

Rainy Day Fund

Personal Services 200,000

Total Rainy Day Fund 200,000

Emergency Management

Special Approp Fund

Other Services & Charges 24,729

Emergency Management

Special Approp Fund 24,729

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: November 1, 2017

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

11/1 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1710-EU-000094

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Donald Luecke was, on the _20th_ day of October, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Evelyn Luecke, deceased, who died testate on September 19, 2017.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this _20th_ day of October, 2017.

Amanda L. Lowery,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

Lorenzo & Bevers

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

11/01, 11/08