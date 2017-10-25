Members of the Crothersville High School Class of 1947 met Saturday, Oct. 14, for their 70th anniversary with a dinner at Bonanza in Seymour.
The class first met for their 40th anniversary in 1987, and with few exceptions, have been meeting every year since.
Thos attending included Dr. Joe & Caroline Butler, John & Sally Montgomery all of Crothersville; Lawrence & Vera Monroe of Seymour; Ruth Ann Brooks of Delphi.
Unable to attend were classmates Richard Murphy, Jean Hoevener, and Wanda Fleenor.
CHS Class of ’47 Meets For 70th Anniversary
Members of the Crothersville High School Class of 1947 met Saturday, Oct. 14, for their 70th anniversary with a dinner at Bonanza in Seymour.