CHS Class of ’47 Meets For 70th Anniversary

Members of the Crothersville High School Class of 1947 met Saturday, Oct. 14, for their 70th anniversary with a dinner at Bonanza in Seymour.

The class first met for their 40th anniversary in 1987, and with few exceptions, have been meeting every year since.

Thos attending included Dr. Joe & Caroline Butler, John & Sally Montgomery all of Crothersville; Lawrence & Vera Monroe of Seymour; Ruth Ann Brooks of Delphi.

Unable to attend were classmates Richard Murphy, Jean Hoevener, and Wanda Fleenor.