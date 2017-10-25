Conversation Starters, Useless & Otherwise

by Curt Kovener

Next time there is a lull in the conversation, enjoy the brief quiet, the share one of these talking stimulants.

•If you are right handed, you will tend to chew your food on the right side of your mouth. If you are left handed, you will tend to chew your food on the left side of your mouth.

•To make half a pound of honey, bees must collect nectar from over 2 million individual flowers.

•Heroin was the brand name of morphine once marketed by Bayer. And at one time Coca-cola contained cocaine.

•Tourists visiting Iceland should know that tipping at a restaurant is considered an insult!

•People in nudist colonies play volleyball more than any other sport.

•Albert Einstein was offered the presidency of Israel in 1952, but he declined.

•Astronauts can’t belch— there is no gravity to separate liquid from gas in their stomachs.

•The Mona Lisa has no eyebrows. In the Renaissance era, it was fashion to shave them off.

•The night of January 20 is “Saint Agnes’s Eve”, which is regarded as a time when a young woman dreams of her future husband.

•Google is actually the common name for a number with a million zeros.

•It takes glass one million years to decompose, which means it never wears out and can be recycled an infinite amount of times.

•Gold is the only metal that doesn’t rust, even if it’s buried in the ground for thousands of years.

•Your tongue is the only muscle in your body that is attached at only one end.

•If you stop getting thirsty, you need to drink more water. When a human body is dehydrated, its thirst mechanism shuts off.

•Each year 2,000,000 smokers either quit smoking or die of tobacco-related diseases.

•Zero is the only number that cannot be represented by Roman numerals

•Kites were used in the American Civil War to deliver letters and newspapers.

•The song, Auld Lang Syne, is sung at the stroke of midnight in almost every English-speaking country in the world to bring in the new year.

•Drinking water after eating reduces the acid in your mouth by 61 percent.

•Peanut oil is used for cooking in submarines because it doesn’t smoke unless it’s heated above 450°F.

•The roar that we hear when we place a seashell next to our ear is not the ocean, but rather the sound of blood surging through the veins in the ear.

•Nine out of every 10 living things live in the ocean.

•The banana cannot reproduce itself. It can be propagated only by the hand of humans.

•Airports at higher altitudes require a longer airstrip due to lower air density.

•The University of Alaska spans four time zones.

•The tooth is the only part of the human body that cannot heal itself.

•In ancient Greece , tossing an apple to a girl was a traditional proposal of marriage. Catching it meant she accepted.

•Intelligent people have more zinc and copper in their hair.

•A comet’s tail always points away from the sun.