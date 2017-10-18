County Hopes To Recoup Over $305,000 During Next Week’s Delinquent Property Tax Sale

Jackson County will conduct a tax sale next Friday, October 27, for delinquent real properties that have taxes and special assessments due from the prior year’s spring installment.

In Indiana, the county treasurer and auditor are required to sell tax liens on delinquent properties. Jackson County will offer these tax sale certificates at a public auction for a minimum bid that is not less than the total amount due in delinquent taxes, costs, special assessments and penalties.

“The purpose of the tax sale is to offer these delinquent properties to collect back taxes to help fund local government services,” explained County Auditor Kathy Hohenstreiter.

Roger Hurt, Jackson County Treasurer, said, “There are currently 89 properties available for the tax sale totaling $305,312.51 in delinquencies.”

Jackson County has contracted with SRI, Inc., an Indianapolis-based company, founded in 1989, that conducts tax sales, commissioners’ certificate sales, deed sales and sheriff sales for over 150 counties in Indiana, Michigan, Colorado, Louisiana and Iowa.

Persons interested in registering and bidding at the Jackson County Tax Sale should visit the SRI, Inc. website at www.sriservices.com and read the information provided regarding tax sales.