Haunted Trails & Glow Walk Coming To Countryside Park

Crothersville Parks will again be hosting Haunted Trails and Glow Walk on Friday & Saturday, Oct. 27 & 28 at the Countryside Park.

“We had an amazing turn out last year and hope to see the same this year,” said Parks Board president Ron Foster. “We have a lot of help from some very creative minds. This year is shaping up to be something I would have never imagined possible.”

The event will run each evening from 8 p.m. to midnight or until everyone gets through the trails.

Foster said the Haunted Trails, which is a free event, is going to be even bigger than last year. “We have something to scare everyone. The props are awesomely creepy and the actors are ready to bring them to life.”

There will be a Glow Walk for those who aren’t quite up to the fright of Haunted Trails. There will be candy stations for the kids on the Glow Walk and free glow necklaces.

Residents who want to get involved can bring their vehicle and candy to the park for Trunk or Treat to distribute candy to youngsters.

And exclusive first for the Halloween weekend celebration will be showing of the movie ‘Gnawbone’, written and directed by Crothersville natives Darrin Means and James Thompson, on both nights.

Residents should bring more than their sweet tooth to the park as the Crothersville-Vernon Township Fire Dept will be selling fish sandwiches and chili.

“If you came out to the park last year and had a good time, this year will be even better, no one will be disappointed,” Foster said.

Anyone who is interested in helping can message the Parks Board on their Facebook page, Crothersville Community Park, or show up at next Monday’s special meeting on October 23, at 6 pm at Country Side Park to volunteer and join in the community fun.

The Country Side Park is located on County Road 1000 E west of town and just north of Crothersville Cemetery.