Two New Pastors To Lead Bethany Baptist Church

Bethany Baptist Church will hold a celebration to welcome their new pastors at 6 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 22.

There will be a chili supper and, weather permitting, a hayride following.

Crothersville native the Rev Troy Burns attended Bethany at a young age. After serving in the National Guard, 2002-2008, he attended God’s Bible School and College in Cincinnati. He has acquired his Associates Degree in Bible and Theology and BA in Ministerial Education.

He and his wife, Trish, are the parents of a son, William and a daughter Kathryn.

They are excited about being ‘Home’ at Bethany and invite everyone to come join in the fun, food and fellowship and getting to know them.

Michael Payne is the church’s new youth pastor. He is a 1979 graduate of Austin High School, a 1983 graduate of IU with a BS in Business Administration. In 2013 he was a graduate of CLI Franklin College. He married Melissa Kallembach Payne in November 2009.

They are looking forward into leading the Youth and the Ministry at Bethany.

The public is cordially invited to join in the celebration.