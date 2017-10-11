Fall Festivals Saturday At Houston, Medora, & Wildlife Refuge

Fabulous food & entertaining events will be a part of the annual fall festivals in three corners of the county this Saturday.

The Houston Fall Festival, in northwest Jackson County, will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday at Houston School.

Activities include a tractor drive at 10 a.m.; a greased pig contest at 1 p.m.; and a program for veterans at 2 p.m. Other activities include a bake sale, wagon rides and music.

The festival, first conducted in 1994, focuses on raising money to preserve the community’s former schoolhouse. The school last educated students in 1967. In the early 1990s, a film company wanted to purchase the school and burn it as part of a movie.

However community members opposed the idea and decided to conduct the festival to raise funds to restore the church, which sits on property owned by Houston Christian Church.

Down the road from Houston will be the 8th annual Medora Goes Pink celebration to raise money for cancer fighters.

“To date, HOPE Medora Goes Pink Breast Cancer Awareness, Inc. has given, $69,000 to those affected by all types of cancer,” said one of the event organizers Debra Wayman.

The cancer awareness event is from 7 .m. to 4 p.m.

Schneck medical Center will host a health fair from 7 to 11 a.m.

Kelly Toon, Louisville’s leading caricature artist will be offering quick caricatures to the festival attendees.

The Medora Goes Pink parade, a first for this year, will step off at 3 p.m.

Parade Grand Marshals, are John Hughes and little Kinley Lynn Tormoehlen.

Anyone interested in entering the parade can contact organizer Missi Miser Robinson at mrobinson.gopink@gmail.com

HOPE Medora Goes Pink is a 501 (c) (3) Non Profit Tax Exempt Charitable Organization. Anyone who would like to make a contribution can make checks payable to: HOPE Medora Goes Pink.

“100% of the donation will be given to Survivors or those on their journey,” said Wayman.

Donations can be mailed to: PO Box 125, Medora, In. 47260.

The eastern part of the area has a festival on Saturday with Log Cabin Day at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge.

The annual event, sponsored by the refuge non-profit friends group, Muscatatuck Wildlife Society, will be held at Myers Cabin from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event features a free ham and bean lunch, music, a blacksmith, old-time crafts, wildlife exhibits, children’s activities, and much more.

Scattertuck Band will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and guests can peek inside the log cabin, which once housed the Myers family. Other activities include spinning, butter churning, popcorn shelling, treadle machine sewing, weaving, quill writing, playing string games and using a wringer washing machine.

The refuge “closed area” next to the Myers Cabin will also be open to visitors until 2:30 p.m. and a shuttle will take people to view an eagle nest.

Log Cabin Day culminates the observance of National Wildlife Refuge Week