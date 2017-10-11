The Crothersville Parks Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. at town hall to finalize plans for the Haunted Trails Halloween event at Countryside Park on Oct. 27-28.
Any resident wishing to help with the weekend’s events is encouraged to attend.
Parks Board Planning Halloween Family Event
