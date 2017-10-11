DAR To Tour Hayden Museum

Fort Vallonia Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) will meet at Hayden Historical Museum, in Jennings County at 1 p.m. this Saturday, October 14, for the regular meeting and tour of the museum and campus.

The program title is “Celebrating the History of Hayden, IN (est. 1854)” and will be presented by a member of the museum. Hostess for the event is Reita Capes and those needing transportation may contact one of the members.

Anyone interested in becoming a member may contact the Regent, Jan Longest at (812) 361-7566.