PUBLIC NOTICES

PUBLIC NOTICE

BITUMINOUS MATERIALS

The Board of Jackson County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for bituminous materials, for the Contract year of 2018. All bids to be on file in the office of the Auditor not later than 4:00 pm, November 20, 2017. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 21, 2017 all bids will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.

All bituminous materials shall be in conformance with the Indiana Department of Transportation, 1995 Standard Specifications as follows:

Asphalt Emulsion AE-90 Section : 902.04

The following quantities are estimates and to be used for bidding purposes only. The actual quantities used will be determined by the County.

Asphalt Emulsion AE-90 Gallons: 150,000

The bid price per gallon for the bituminous materials listed above shall be taken by the following four (4) methods of delivery.

1. F.O.B. PLANT PICK-UP – County will pick up the material at the vendor’s plant.

2. COUNTY STORAGE – Vendor will deliver material and pump into storage tank provided by county.

3. VENDOR STORAGE – Vendor will provide a storage tank at any point in Jackson County upon Superintendent’s request.

4. JOBSITE DELIVERY – Vendor will hold the truck transport at jobsite until emptied or released by Superintendent.

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts. Each Proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informalities

in the bidding process.

Signed this 11th day of October, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

BITUMINOUS MIXTURE

The Board of Jackson County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for 5,000tons or less of the following types of Bituminous Mixture, for Contract year of 2018

Quoted price shall be per ton, F.O.B. plant, loaded into any County Highway truck.

Price should be bid as follows:

Hot Mix:

#9 Stone……………. @ $________per ton

#11 Stone………….. @ $________per ton

#9 Binder………. @ $________per ton

Cold Mix, all type…………..@ $____per ton

MWS Mix, all type………….@ $____per ton

Hot Asphalt Tack.@ $__________per ton

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts. Each proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

Unless otherwise specified herein, applicable portions of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications (1995) shall apply of this contract as if they were printed herein. Attention is called to the following particular Sections. Section 109, 401, 403, 406 and 620.

Each Bidder shall submit with their bid verification that the asphalt plant used to produce the Bituminous Mixture for this contract has been inspected and accepted by an approved source of supply by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The verification form submitted with the bid shall be a current INDOT Form TD-444, Bituminous Mixing Plant Inspection Report, completed and signed by a representative of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Each Bidder must indicate on his bid for the exact location of their asphalt plant and stockpiles. They shall also list the exact dates of plant mix availability for both hot mix and stockpile mix.

Weigh scales and weigh tickets shall be in accordance with the applicable Provisions of Section 109 and Section 401 of the Indiana Department of Transportaiton Specifications, 1995. The weigh tickets shall contain the information as outlined in Section 109.01 (b). A weigh ticket shall accompany each load of Bituminous Mixture.

An approved Escalator Clause may be submitted with this bid.

Materials:

Hot Mix shall be Hot Asphalt Concrete produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Sections 403 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Standard Specifications, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AC-20.

Cold Mix shall be produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Section 406 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Standard Specification, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AE-150.

MWS Mix shall be Mixture WS produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Section 620 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AE-300.

The Board of Commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids; reserve the right to waive irregularities in bidding procedure; to award to the lowest and best bidder and to reject any and all bids that are obviously irregular.

All Bids to be on file in the office of the County Auditor not later than 4:00 p. m. November 20, 2017. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 21, 2017 all bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.

Signed this 11th day of October, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

CEMENT READY- MIX

2,000 Yards Or less of Ready Mix Cement. Quotes must be submitted on Ready Mix Cement on a per yard basis by using Stone and Sand that meet with the State of Indiana.

Specifications and supplier shall also supply any equipment needed to any point in Jackson County, subject to the supervision of the County Road Supervisor.

Quotes must be submitted using the following formula:

Class A Mix Per Yard

Class B Mix Per Yard

Class C Mix Per Yard

9 Bag Grout Mix Per Yard

Interplast-N Per Yard

Additive: Air entrainment 1% or 2% excelerator

3500 PSI

3000 PSI

The above combination of concrete shall meet the specifications of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Quotes to be in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 20, at 3:30 P.M.

Quotes shall be for the year 2018.

Signed this 11th day of October, 2017..

PUBLIC NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

CULVERT MATERIALS

Quotations accepted for the year 2018.

8,000 Feet Or less corrugated galvinized steel and/or aluminum and/or plastic (sizes: 12″ through 60″ diameter) culvert pipe to be available in twenty (20) to forty (40) foot length sections.

>> Include pipe arch or other shapes of equivalent end areas

>> Include 16, 14, 12, & 10 gauge for steel and aluminum.

>> Include polymer precoated galvinized steel, if available.

>> Include corrugated N-12 Poly pipe (Diameter 4″ through 60″ smooth interior)

>> Include HP Storm Pipe (Diameter 12″ through 60″)

>> Larger diameter structures will be quoted as needed throughout the year.

All materials to be delivered to the County Highway Garage unless otherwise stated.

Delivery is required within 45 days of date of order.

Above price to be firm and net.

Quotations accepted for the year 2018 include certified chemical analysis from supplier of steel or aluminum or plastic. All materials to meet Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications.

Quotations to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 20 at 3:30 p.m. 2017.

Signed this 11th day of October, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

GASOLINE AND DIESEL FUEL

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana acting by and through its board of Commissioners will receive sealed bids at the office of the Auditor in the Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 P.M. on November 20, 2017 for the following gasoline, diesel fuel, oils, and other supplies for all County owned vehicles, for the year 2018. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 21, 2017 all Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.

50,000 Gallons more or less, of lead free gasoline-regular grade 87 octane. Gasoline service is to be available 24 hours a day and seven days per week, preferably in three locations in Jackson County. Bids will be considered with a discount off pump quoted in bid, applicable taxes included in price per gallon.

65,000 Gallons more or less, of a 50 cetane on road premium diesel fuel oil with winter blend, in season and a 51-55 cetane off road diesel oil to be delivered to any tank the County may use in Jackson County.

Bulk Gallons more or less, of DEF endal (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) to be delivered bulk, 275 gallons.

The bid shall include rack prices as of November 8, 2017.

Bidder shall have the right to increase or decrease the contract unit price, in an amount equal to the bidder’s increase or decrease in cost of materials and supplies occurring subsequent to the date on which such a bid is awarded. Said increase or decrease in the bidder’s cost of materials and supplies shall be substantiated by proper documentation from the bidder’s source of supply. All services and supplies are to be purchased at the bidder’s place of business. Fixed price may be accepted.

The Right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

Each bid is to be on completed Bid Form 95 that includes a non-collusion affidavit and be accompanied with a Bond Bid, Cashier’s check or Certified check in the amount of 10% of the total bid. Bidding is to be accepted in accordance with laws of the State of Indiana governing bidding on county material, services and supplies.

Signed this 11th day of October, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

OILS, ANTI-FREEZE & FLUIDS

Quotes accepted for the year 2018.

Lubricating Oils, Grease, Transmission Fluids and Anti-freeze (anti-freeze to be 55 gallon drums) quotes will be received for the following:

15W-40 EOL Bulk/275 gal

Mercon 12 / 1 cs. qts.

HYD R & O 20W ISO 68 55 gal. drums

MP GL-5 80W-90 30 gal. drums

Grease NLGI #2Cs. 30/1 tubes & 120# drum

Antifreeze Low Silicant Concen. 55 gal. drums

DEF endal (Diesel exhaust fluid) Bulk/275 gal

Quotes to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 20, 2017 at 3:30 P.M.

Signed this 11th day of October, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

STONE AND OTHER AGGREGATE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the County of Jackson, Indiana, will receive sealed Bids until the hour of 4:00 p.m. on the 20th day of November, 2017. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 21, 2017, all bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.

Contract bids will be for the year 2018.

Crushed stone as described by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Stone furnished must meet the specifications of INDOT as to quality and size. Bidders price must include any and all cost of loading into County Highway trucks or private trucks employed by the County Highway Department.

Stone will be bid by and accepted by specific geographic area townships: Brownstown, Driftwood, Grassyfork, Washington, Salt Creek, Owen, Carr, Pershing, Hamilton, Vernon, Redding and Jackson so as trucks can better utilize time and mileage.

Stone shall consist of the following sizes numbers: #2, #4, #5, #8, #9, #11, #12, #53, #73, Rip Rap 6″ & 12″, Special Fill, Sand and Course Lime

Stone in all sizes shall also be bid at price F.O.B. quarry.

Stone must meet INDOT Class A Specifications

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts.

Each Proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

Signed this 11th day of October, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATIONS

TIRES AND TUBES

These specifications are for the tires and tubes for all present vehicles and equipment owned or purchased by the Jackson County Highway Department.

Price sheets quoted on regular and lug tires. Supplier shall also quote on radial, bias and belted bias tires.

Quotes to be submitted for heavy equipment and radial ply tires for all trucks and trailers. Radial ply shall be steel textile construction. Truck tire tread design shall be: Front – open groove with minimal slipping; Rear – traction conventional (standard tread depth).

Supplier to have a service truck available for repair service on the road.

Quotation will be for the year 2018.

Quotations to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 20, at 3:30 , 2017.

*Tire sizes attached that the County is presently using:

235/75R17 4 ply Pickup

265/75R16 4 ply Pickup

245/75R18 10ply Pickup

235/85R16 10 ply Ton truck

245/75R16 4 ply Brush Chipper

245/75R17 4 ply Pickup

7.50 X 15 8 ply Roller

315/80R22.5 14 ply Dump truck

10.00R20 14 ply Dump Truck

11R22.5 14 ply Dump truck

9.50X16.5 10 ply Trailor

7X14.5 12 ply Trailor

17.5X25 8 ply Loader

17.5X24 8 ply Backhoe

11L16 8 ply Backhoe

18.4X30 6 ply Tractor

15-22.5 8 ply Chipbox

7.50-15 8 ply Roller

1100 x 20 14 ply Tack truck

185R14 4 ply Crafco Sealer

225/75R15 6 ply Brush Sprayer

205/75R15 6 ply Trailor

215/75R17.5 8 ply Trailor

10.00-20 16ply Wheeled Excavator

Signed this 11th day of October, 2017.

