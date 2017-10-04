Large Trash Pick-Up Begins Next Week

The fall large trash pick up will take place in Crothersville beginning next week.

The area of town east of the railroad and south of Howard Street will have large trash collected on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The northeast section of town north of Howard and east of the railroad will have large trash pick up on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The area west of town will have their large trash collected on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Tires, fence wire, construction debris will not be picked up. Mattresses must be fully wrapped in plastic to be collected. Oils, paint, and other potentially toxic liquids will not be collected.

Each resident’s large trash must fit in an area 4’x8’x4’.

For questions of acceptability for collection, residents should call town hall at 812-793-2311.