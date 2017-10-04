Yard Sale Day This Saturday

The Greater Crothersville Community Wide Yard Sale will be held this Saturday, Oct. 7. Sales hours are up to the residents’ discretion.
Among those Saturday sales and events asking the newspaper to promote include:
- Charlotte Fee US 31 in Uniontown
- Large Sale on US 31 across from Swifty Farms
- Multi Family at 407 Moore St
- Whitney & Tracie Kovener at 115 N. East St.
- Hamblin & Peavlor at 211 N. Jackson St.
- 1st Baptist Clothes Closet will be having a half off sale.
- FFA will be grilling porkburgers at the school