Public Notices

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 18th day of October, 2017, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Cumulative Bridge Fund

Capital Outlays $40,362

Total Cumulative Bridge Fund $40,362

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: October 4, 2017

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Jackson County Commissioners for the month of July 2017

Circuit Court

Phillips & Co., $420.00; Bedford Office Supply, $181.36; Pitney Bowes Global, $390.00; GreatAmerican Financial Services, $258.57; Pitney Bowes Inc., $250.28; Amanda Lowery, $80.72; The Peoples Bank, $75.00

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply, $382.64; Ashley Burcham, $20.42; Elizabeth Markel, $64.46; Rebecca McIntosh, $20,94.

Superior Court II

Maria Hendrix, $200.00; South Central IN Interpreting, $1,011.64; Bedford Office Supply, $256.17; Phillips & Co., $225.00.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter,

Jackson County Auditor

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Jackson County Commissioners for the month of August 2017

Circuit Court

Phillips & Co., $112.00; Bedford Office Supply, $186.83.

Superior Court I

Travis Thompson, $25.00; Linda McElfresh, $27.40; Phillips & Co., $330.00; Bedford Office Supply, $1,095.95.

Superior Court II

Maria Hendrix, $100.00; South Central IN Interpreting, $323.68; Bedford Office Supply, $103.82; Smith Law Services, PC, $7,200.00; IN State Bar Association, $354.00; Clerk of the Court, $180.00.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter,

Jackson County Auditor

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS REGARDING DETERMINATION TO ISSUE BONDS OF THE DRIFTWOOD FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

The taxpayers of the Driftwood Fire Protection District (the “District”) are hereby given notice that the Board of Trustees of the District determined, at its meeting held August 21, 2017, to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $288,000 (the “Bonds”). The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance (1) the purchase of fire truck, (2) the purchase of real estate, if necessary and (3) fire equipment and any other related improvements thereto (collectively, the “Project”). The proceeds of the Bonds will also be used to pay preliminary expenses related to such Project and all related and incidental expenses incurred in connection therewith, and to pay the costs of selling and issuing the Bonds.

The proposed Bonds will have a final maturity no later than January 1, 2024 and will bear interest at a rate or rates not exceeding 5.00% per annum, the exact rate or rates to be determined by bidding. The Bonds will be payable from ad valorem property taxes levied and collected on all taxable property within the District.

Dated this 27th day of September, 2017.

Driftwood Fire Protection District

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

In the Matter of the Estate of

Manville Earl Peacock, Deceased

Cause No. 36C01-1709-EU-82

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Trina Johnson and Joseph L. Payne were, on September 15, 2017, appointed as Administrators of the Estate of Manville Earl Peacock, deceased, who died on August 12, 2017. The Administrator is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision. All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Date: 09/15/17

Amanda L. Lowery

Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

Joseph Leon Payne, 6439-72

JOSEPH L. PAYNE, P.C.

377 West Main St.

P.O. Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

(812) 794-4100

