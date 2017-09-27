Senior Citizens Serving Breakfast Saturday

The Crothersville Senior Citizens Center will have their annual fall breakfast fundraiser this Saturday, Sept. 30, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Center 114 E. Main St. in Crothersville.

The menu will include biscuits & gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, fresh fruit, coffee cake, orange juice, coffee, tea & milk. Carryout meals are available by calling 812-793-2523.

Free will donations will be accepted to help with the operating expenses of the Center.

Everyone is invited to this best breakfast in Crothersville.