Crothersville To Get Over $423,400 To Pave Streets With State Community Crossings Grant

Crothersville residents will see a lot…a LOT… of street paving in town next year.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced last Wednesday, that Crothersville was among the 396 cities, towns and counties that will receive a combined $150 million in state-matching funds for local road projects through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.

The town went all in committing over $141,000 in local paving money to be granted $423,406 in state money for additional paving.

“This is tremendous news for the town, “said council president Lenvel ‘Butch’ Robinson. “This will allow us to mill and resurface at least 14 streets all over town next year.”

“This is a big deal for all of Crothersville,” said town engineer Brad Bender of FPBH. “For each dollar we committed, the state gave us an additional $3 from INDOT.”

The town will have over $564,500 to resurface streets next year, Bender said. Usually the town spends $70,000 annually on resurfacing.

“Superior local roads are a key factor in maintaining Indiana’s reputation as the Crossroads of America,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I am encouraged that a record number of communities applied for and received Community Crossings Initiative funds this year.”

Community Crossings was created by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016. Funds for the program are awarded from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund. To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction.

Crothersville wasn’t the only area community to be awarded extra road money. Seymour will receive $706,731 under the Community Crossing Grant; Austin was granted $723,858 and Scott County was granted $462,129.

Bender said the streets scheduled to be resurfaced in Crothersville under the grant in 2018 include:

•East Street from Moore to and including Virginia Court.

•West Street from Moore to East Street.

•Bethany Road from Howard Street to the southern town limits.

•Kovener Street from Main St. to Benham Ave.

•Park Avenue from Main to Benham,

•Rider Avenue from Bethany to Kovener

•Benham Ave. from Bethany Road to Kovener St.

•Jackson Street from Main St. to Coleman Ave.

•Bard Street from Seymour Road to Preston St.

•Walnut Street from Seymour Road to preston St.

•Oak Street from Seymour Road to Preston St.

•West Bard Street from Kovener St. west to town limits.

•West Walnut Street from Kovener St. west to town limits.

•Mill Street from Park Ave. to Kovener St.