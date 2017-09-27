Local VFW Holding Student Essay Contests

The Crothersville VFW Post 1083 is holding two essay competitions geared to the youth in the community.

Students in grades 9-12 can take part in The Voice of Democracy Essay Competition. This year’s subject is “American History: Our Hope for the Future”. Students are to submit a three to five minute essay on either an audio or flash drive along with a typed written copy of the essay.

Students in grades 6-8 can enter The Patriot’s Pen essay contest. The subject is “America’s Gift to My Generation”. Students entering into this competition should submit a 300-400 type written word essay.

Entry forms are available at the Crothersville VFW Post 1083 located at 103 W. Main Street in Crothersville. Forms will be available Monday-Friday between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Deadline for entering is Oct. 31.