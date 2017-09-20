Crothersville VFW Selling Buddy Poppies Saturday

This Saturday, September 23, VFW Post 1083 will be conducting Buddy Poppy sales around Crothersville.

The poppy is the official memorial flower of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. Buddy Poppies are assembled by disabled and needy veterans in VA Hospitals. The VFW Buddy Poppy program provides compensation to the veterans who assemble the poppies, provides financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans’ rehabilitation and service programs and partially supports the VFW National Home for Children.

“Area residents are asked to contribute generously by purchasing a Buddy Poppy from a VFW Auxiliary member and wear your Buddy Poppy proudly,” said Auxiliary spokesperson Danieta Foster.