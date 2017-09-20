Nashville Singer-Songwriters To Perform

Live music committee of Seymour’s Vision 2025 Project will host an “in the round” performance by three Nashville-based singer-songwriters — Greg Foresman, Alan Rhody and John Mann — at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Woodstock Grill, Seymour Country Club, 1400 Shields Ave.

Advance tickets are $12 and are available at the Woodstock Grill, Jackson County Visitor Center, and Southern Indiana Center for the Arts. Tickets at the door will be $15.

Greg Foresman, a Louisville native, was a member of The Hammerheads, a hard-rocking southern funk group from 1988 to 1992. After the breakup of that band, he became an in-demand touring guitarist in Nashville and formed the Greg Foresman Band in 1993.

Foresman joined Martina McBride’s touring band in 1997, performing throughout the United States and overseas. He has continued to maintain his own identity as a guitarist, often playing at The Slippery Noodle in Indianapolis, and continues to be in demand as a session guitarist in Nashville. He has recorded five solo studio albums.

Alan Rhody is a Kentucky native based in Nashville whose songs have crossed genres throughout his prolific 40-year career. Artists who have recorded his songs include The Oak Ridge Boys, Del McCoury, Toby Keith, Michael Martin Murphy, Lorrie Morgan, George Jones, Tanya Tucker, Suzie Boggus, Ricky Van Shelton and many others.

The Oak Ridge Boys’ recording of the Rhody composition “I’ll Be True To You” was the quartet’s first number one hit.

Rhody has recorded nine solo CDs. Nashville’s daily newspaper, The Tennessean, described him as “a singer-songwriter of unusual clarity and intelligence.”

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, “John Mann has been an engaging and positive force, gracing the singer-songwriter scene with bulletproof songcraft, thoughtful lyrics and a voice as warm and inviting as anyone’s. Mann has a strong new album, ‘Evening News,’ that retains its individuality while clearly revealing his core influences of The Band, Van Morrison and John Prine.”

The Sept. 30 event is the latest in a series of “listening room” concerts hosted by the Vision 2025 music team, which is planning a regional singer-songwriter festival at various venues in Seymour in April, 2018.

Members of the team are Shawn Busby, Rebecca Schepman, Arann Banks, Shawn Malone, Larry McDonald, Joe Persinger, Roland Freeman, Darnell Dukes, and Shane Busby.