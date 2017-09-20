Scott Butt Joins Peoples Bank Board of Directors

Wm. Mark Norman, President of TPB Bancorp and its subsidiary The Peoples Bank, this week announced the appointment of Scott E. Butt to fill the remaining term of John H. “Butch” Robertson, who passed away June 7, 2017.

Butt is a 1983 graduate of Brownstown Central High School, a 2010 graduate of Indiana University Purdue University, Columbus. Currently he is the Managing Partner and President of Family Drug, Inc. in Brownstown. He began at Family Drug in 2001 by starting the Durable Medical Equipment and Oxygen Program and assumed positions of greater leadership and responsibility, culminating in being appointed to his present position in 2014.

He and his wife, Patricia, reside in Brownstown and have a son, Samuel, and a daughter, Katherine.

“Scott Butt is a respected business owner and his philosophies match that of the Board of Directors and the Bank,” said Norman.