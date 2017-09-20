Classifieds

MOBILITY ISSUES?? We have walkers, wheelchairs & canes to lend. Contact Crothersville Senior Citizens at 793-2523.tfn

BANKRUPTCY Payment plans available. 812-522-0628, Mark Risser, Attorney at Law. We are a debt relief agency. We help people file for bankruptcy relief under the bankruptcy code. tfn

911 SIGNS Make sure police, ambulance & fire department can find you. $15 includes bracket. Proceeds go to Crothersville-Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department. For more information or to order call 793-3473 & leave message

36 YEARS EXPERIENCED CARE. Professional grooming & boarding. WALKER’S KENNELS. Original location at 12086 East Base Road, Seymour, 523-3666.

NO ONE DESERVES to be hurt! Domestic violence and sexual assault hurt women, children and families. We can offer support, advocacy and safe shelter. All services confidential and at no cost to you. Call 24-hours toll-free: 1-888-883-1959.

ARE YOU EXPIRED? Check your mailing label to see when your subscription to the Crothersville Times should be re-newed. Send your check for $25 for one year; $45 for two in Jackson & Scott Counties; $45 per year elsewhere to PO Box 141, Crothersville, IN 47229.

ANTIQUES: www.BooneCountyTreasureHunt.com, Fairgrounds Lebanon, Indiana, September 23 & 24. Buy, sell, trade at Americas Premiere Antique Ad & Toy, Gas & Oil, Vintage Market shows. 906-250-1618

PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS – Free Estimates – Licensed and insured – 2×6 Trusses – 45 Year Warranty Galvalume Steel – 19 Colors – Since 1976 – #1 in Michigan-Call Today 1-800-292-0679

FREON R12 WANTED: Certified Buyer Will Pick Up And Pay Ca$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217

AIRLINE CAREERS start here – Get FAA approved Aviation Tech training. Job placement assistance – Delta, Southwest, Boeing and many others hire AIM grads. CALL AIM. 888-242-3197

DISH TV. 190 channels. $49.99/mo. For 24 mos. Ask about exclusive Dish features like Sling and the Hopper. PLUS HighSpeed Internet, $14.95/mo. (Availability and Restrictions apply.) TV for Less, Not less TV! 1-855-551-9764

DIRECTV. NFL Sunday Ticket (FREE!) w/Choice All-Included Package. $60/mo for 24 months. No upfront costs or equipment to buy. Ask about next day installation! 1- 800-319-1528

SAVE on internet and TV bundles! Order the best exclusive cable and Satellite deals in your area! If eligible, get up to $300 in Visa Gift Cards. CALL NOW! 1-800-609-2743

Spectrum Triple Play – TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-663-7513

HughesNet: Gen4 satellite internet is ultra fast and secure. Plans as low as $39.99 in select areas. Call 1-800-970-2068 now to get a $50 Gift Card!

HEALTH: Got Knee Pain? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain. Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1-800-478-7594.

DRIVERS: Class A Flatbed Drivers, 2016 and newer Peterbilt 389’s, Excellent Mileage Bonus Program, Starting up to .52 cpm, Excellent Benefits, Home Weekends, Call 800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com

DRIVERS: $5,000 SIGN ON! Dedicated Customer, Home Every Week, $65K+ Annually and Excellent Benefits Plan! CALL 888-409-6033 www.Drive4Red.com (6 months experience and CDL A required)

SERVICES: Struggling with DRUGS or ALCOHOL? Addicted to PILLS? Talk to someone who cares. Call The Addiction Hope & Help Line for a free assessment 888-331-1847