Bethany Baptist Church to Observe 150th Anniversary

The Bethany Baptist Church will observe its sesquicentennial this Sunday, Sept. 10, with special services.

The church, located southwest of Crothersville was established in 1867.

The day will begin with special Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.

Following worship, a pitch-in dinner will be served then an afternoon of old-fashioned fun for members, guests, and children followed by special music.

Everyone who has participated, visited, past and present members, and pastors are encouraged to join in the special event and to share their memories of the church.

Bethany Baptist Church is located at the corner of 950 E & 800 S.