Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS
OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 8:00 a.m. on the 20th day of September, 2017, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
County General Fund
Other Services & Charges 30,119
Total County General Fund 30,119
Cumulative Capital Development Fund
Capital Outlays 25,915
Total Cumulative Capital Development Fund 25,915
Indiana Local Health Dept. Trust Fund
Other Services & Charges 1,305
Capital Outlays 9,512
Total Indiana Local Health Dept. Trust Fund 10,817
Visitor Center/Innkeepers Tax Fund
Other Services & Charges 15,280
Total Visitor Center/Innkeepers Tax Fund 15,280
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Dated: September 6, 2017
Kathy S. Hohenstreiter
Fiscal Officer
9/6 hspaxlp
PUBLIC NOTICE
The contents of storage Unit 35 formerly rented to Tim Teipen, Unit 46 formerly rented to Patricia Rusch at the Crothersville Handie Self Storage on Marshall Drive in Crothersville will be opened and contents disposed of as a result on non-payment of rent on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 unless payments are made in full.
9/6, 9/13 hspaxlp