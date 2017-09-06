Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 8:00 a.m. on the 20th day of September, 2017, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

County General Fund

Other Services & Charges 30,119

Total County General Fund 30,119

Cumulative Capital Development Fund

Capital Outlays 25,915

Total Cumulative Capital Development Fund 25,915

Indiana Local Health Dept. Trust Fund

Other Services & Charges 1,305

Capital Outlays 9,512

Total Indiana Local Health Dept. Trust Fund 10,817

Visitor Center/Innkeepers Tax Fund

Other Services & Charges 15,280

Total Visitor Center/Innkeepers Tax Fund 15,280

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: September 6, 2017

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

9/6 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

The contents of storage Unit 35 formerly rented to Tim Teipen, Unit 46 formerly rented to Patricia Rusch at the Crothersville Handie Self Storage on Marshall Drive in Crothersville will be opened and contents disposed of as a result on non-payment of rent on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 unless payments are made in full.

9/6, 9/13 hspaxlp