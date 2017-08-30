20 Arrested in State Police “Operation Total Eclipse” Drug Sweep

Early last Thursday, troopers, deputies, federal agents and city officers swept through Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jennings, Scott and Washington Counties apprehending 20 on arrest warrants that were drug related.

According to ISP Sgt. Jerry Goodin, the arrest warrants were the result of investigations conducted by Indiana State Police Undercover Units in the last several months with the assistance of officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Salem City Police Department.

During one of the arrests, at 5004 South Hardy Mill Road, Lexington in Scott County, troopers seized over 100 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine with a value of over $10,000.

Those arrested include: