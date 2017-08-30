Labor Day Closings & Delays

The Jackson County Public Library is closed Sunday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 4, for the Labor Day holiday.

While no materials are due on those days, customers may use the materials returns at the Seymour, Crothersville, and Medora libraries.

The libraries will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with most fall programs beginning that day.

Crothersville Town Hall will be closed on Labor Day.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, the usual Tuesday Rumpke trash pick up will be delayed a day to Wednesday, Sept. 6.