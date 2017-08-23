Franklin Man Charged With Stolen Truck, Guns After Chase

A Franklin, Indiana man was charged by Crothersville Police with a possessing stolen property and weapons charges last Wednesday night after he led police from four agencies on an 18-mile chase.

Incarcerated in Jackson County Jail was Brandon A. McIntosh, 19, of Franklin.

Around 10:10 p.m. last Wednesday, Crothersville Police Officer Matt Browning and Reserve Officer Zach Elliott witnessed a black 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup disregard a stop sign at Preston & Moore Streets in front of the local police station in Crothersville, according to local police Capt. J.L. McElfresh.

Browning and Elliott attempted to stop the truck for the traffic infraction but the driver refused to stop fleeing northbound on US Hwy 31. The pursuit was joined by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, and Seymour Police Department.

Seymour Police Officers deployed stop sticks on US 31 just south of the US 31 & Hwy 50 junction. McIntosh’s truck struck the stop sticks with the left front tire but he continued driving north of US 31 on a deflated tire.

Officers continued to pursue the vehicle until the driver stopped the vehicle in the 11000 Block North US Hwy 31, north of Reddington.

The truck that McIntosh was driving had been reported stolen to the Franklin Police Department earlier in the day, McElfresh said. Inside the vehicle officers recovered two handguns that were in the truck when it was stolen.

McIntosh was booked into the Jackson County Jail at 11:15 p.m. charged with three counts of possession of stolen property, criminal recklessness, aggressive driving, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, carrying a handgun without a license, operating a vehicle while never licensed.

In addition to CPD officers Browning and Elliott, assisting in the arrest were Chief Brent Turner, Capt. J.L. McElfresh, Officer Chris Cooper, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Seymour Police Department, and Indiana State Police.