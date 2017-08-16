Child Welfare Check Sends 3 To Jail After Drugs Found

Indiana Conservation Officers, along with the Washington and Scott County Sheriff’s Departments, arrested three people on a multiple drug and weapons charges.

Joshua Thomas Purlee, 35, of Floyds Knobs, and Deloris Newton, 58, of Austin, were arrested in Washington County, while James Newton, 52, of Austin was arrested in Scott County.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, Indiana Conservation Officers Robert Brewington and Washington County Sheriff’s Drputy Brad Naugle responded to a report of a young girl playing alone in the rain at Elk Creek Lake Public Fishing Area between Scottsburg and Salem.

Officers found the girl in a vehicle by herself while her father, Joshua Purlee, was in a separate vehicle with Deloris Newton. A search of Purlee and Newton found nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, and cash, Conservation Officers reported.

Both were arrested, and the Indiana Department of Child Services was contacted. The child was transferred to the custody of a relative.

Officer Brewington obtained a search warrant for Newton’s residence in Austin, where Indiana Conservation Officers and Scott County Sheriff’s Department officers found more methamphetamine, prescription pills, paraphernalia, and firearms. James Newton, Deloris Newton’s husband, was at the home and was arrested.

Nearly 43 grams of methamphetamine, several hundred prescription pills, marijuana, paraphernalia, and 13 firearms were seized as evidence in this case.

Joshua Thomas Purlee was booked into Washington County Jail facing charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining common nuisance, neglect of dependent, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance.

Deloris Newton was booked into the Washington County jail charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

James Newton was booked into the Scott County Jail charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substances, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.