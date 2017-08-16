Scott Co. Traffic Stop Yields Heroin

A traffic stop in I-65 resulted in the arrest of a Scottsburg woman on a variety of drug charges on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Nathan Abbott made a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 65 near the 29 mile marker for a traffic infraction on a blue van. Once the traffic stop was made ISP K-9 Teague alerted on the vehicle as to possibly contain controlled substances.

During a search of the vehicle, used syringes, plastic baggies and other paraphernalia was located, according to ISP Sgt. Jerry Goodin. During additional investigation police learned that the driver of the vehicle, Alexandrea E. Grut, 26, of East Jefferson Street in Scottsburg, was in possession of heroin hidden in a body cavity.

Grut, was placed under arrest and transported to the Scott County Jail where the hidden Heroin was confiscated. Grut, was charged with possession of heroin, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

This investigation is continuing, Goodin reported.