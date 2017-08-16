Library ‘Food For Fines’ Underway

Customers of the Jackson County Public Library in Seymour, Crothersville, and Medora can pay overdue fines by donating non-perishable food items now through August 26.

Donations of non-perishable food items collected in lieu of fines are given to local food pantries at Provisions Inc. and Anchor House in Seymour, Crothersville First Baptist Church, and Medora Christian Church.

Since its first fine-waiving program in 1991, the Jackson County Public Library has accepted 80,192 items (food, school supplies, and supplies for the Humane Society) and waived $66,090.80 in overdue fines.

For every dollar owed in fines at least one food item must be donated. If a customer has a $5.00 fine, at least five food items are needed to erase the fine. A fine of $5.50 would require at least six food items. Food items must not be expired, rusty, dented or USDA commodities.

Food for Fines is not available to customers with damaged or lost materials. The materials must be returned undamaged within six months of their original due date before the overdue fines can be waived. Collection agency accounts may participate in this year’s only fine-waiving program as long as they pay the $10 collection agency fee first.

Customers participating in Food for Fines will receive a computer-generated receipt reflecting fines waived by their food donation.

Food for Fines applies to all Jackson County Public Library materials including movies and audiobooks but does not apply to fines from other Evergreen Indiana libraries.

Individuals without library fines wishing to donate food items may do so at any library location.

For more information contact the Jackson County Public Library in Seymour at 812-522-3412, Crothersville at 812-793-2927 or Medora at 812-966-2278.