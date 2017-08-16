Inspired By Washington Leaders

by Curt Kovener

I have an old book of inspirational quotes from people from the Mid-West. Granted, it’s a pretty big region but I still like the wisdom of a Mid-Westerner. I wished those serving us(?) in Washington would pay attention.

“Absorb ideas from every source,” ~Thomas Edison

“There are things worth learning after you think you know it all,” ~Harry S Truman.

“Man has much to learn from nature,” ~Walt Disney

“Time is a great teacher,” ~Carl Sandburg

“Tomorrow comes to us at midnight very clean. It’s perfect when it arrives, and it puts itself in our hands and hopes we’ve learned something from yesterday,” ~John Wayne

“The trouble with the world is not that people know so little, but that they say so many things that ain’t so.” ~Mark Twain

“Not to engage in the pursuit of ideas is to live like ants instead of men,” ~Mortimer Adler

“There is no force so powerful as an idea whose time has come,” Everett Dirksen

“Thinking is one thing they’ve never been able to tax,” ~Charles Kettering

“I have learned a great deal from listening carefully. Most people never listen,” ~Ernest Hemingway

“Technology does not improve the quality of life; it improves the quality of things. Improving the quality of life requires the application of wisdom,” ~Neil Armstrong.

“Lord, deliver me from the man who never makes a mistake, and also from the man who makes the same mistake twice, “ ~William Mayo

“You can tell the size of a man by the size of the thing it takes to make him mad,” ~Adlai Stevenson

“Egotism is the anesthetic that dulls the pain of stupidity,” ~Frank Leahy

“Always keep an open mind and a compassionate heart,” ~Phil Jackson