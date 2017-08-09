Parks Board Planning Fun & Fundraising ATV Ride

The Crothersville Parks Board will be hosting an ATV/UTV/Jeep ride on Saturday, Aug. 26. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bard Street Park in Crothersville. Ride time will be noon.

Crothersville ATV/UTV permits are waived for that day, but you will need to be registered with DNR as we will be taking county roads in Jackson County from Crothersville to Sparksville in southwestern Jackson County and back.

Food and entertainment, after the ride, will be included in the ride fee. If you do not wish to join us on the ride, you can still partake in the food and entertainment at Bard Street Park for a donation. Marcus Pride will entertain with classical country music.

Fees for the ride are $15 for ATV’s and UTV’s, $20 for Jeeps.

If you want a ride t-shirt, they will be $10 each and must be ordered by Friday, Aug. 11.

Questions and t-shirt orders can be directed to the park’s Facebook page, Crothersville Community Park or you can call 812-390-8217.