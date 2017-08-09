Saturday Farmers’ Market Continues In Crothersville

The Crothersville Parks Board will be hosting a Farmer’s Market/Flea Market each Saturday until interest or produce wanes at 101 W Howard Street (site of the old Town Hall). The market will be open from 9 am until noon each Saturday. Vendors may arrive to set up at 8 am.

Vendors will supply their own tables/canopies and will be responsible for clean up.

There are specific county and state regulations for those wanting to sell baked goods or eggs, we can get the specifics to you if you wish to sell either.

Spaces are free, but donations to the Parks are always appreciated. If anyone is interested in setting up or has questions please feel free to message us on our Facebook page, Crothersville Community Park or call 812-390-8217.