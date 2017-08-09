Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA,
IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT
COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:
CAUSE NO. 36C01-1706-EU-51
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF JOHN R. MOORE, DECEASED
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION BY UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.
Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Donna M. Moore was on the 28th day of June, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of John R. Moore, deceased, who died testate on February 6, 2017.
All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Seymour, Indiana, this 29th day of June, 2017.
/s/Amanda Lowery
Amanda Lowery
Clerk of the Circuit Court of
Jackson County, Indiana
Attorney for Estate:
Jeffrey J. Lorenzo
LORENZO & BEVERS
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
Phone: (812) 524-9000
8/2, 8/9 hspaxlp
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA,
IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT
COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:
CAUSE NO. 36C01-1706-EU-58
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF HELEN A SNYDER, DECEASED
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.
Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Thomas R. Snyder was on the 17th day of July, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Helen A. Snyder, deceased, who died testate on June 17, 2017.
All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 18th day of July, 2017.
/s/Amanda Lowery
Amanda L. Lowery,
Clerk of the Circuit Court of
Jackson County, Indiana
Attorney for Estate:
Jeffrey J. Lorenzo
Lorenzo & Bevers
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
Phone: (812) 524-9000
8/2, 8/9 hspaxlp