Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1706-EU-51

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JOHN R. MOORE, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION BY UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Donna M. Moore was on the 28th day of June, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of John R. Moore, deceased, who died testate on February 6, 2017.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Seymour, Indiana, this 29th day of June, 2017.

/s/Amanda Lowery

Amanda Lowery

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

8/2, 8/9 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1706-EU-58

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF HELEN A SNYDER, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Thomas R. Snyder was on the 17th day of July, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Helen A. Snyder, deceased, who died testate on June 17, 2017.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 18th day of July, 2017.

/s/Amanda Lowery

Amanda L. Lowery,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

Lorenzo & Bevers

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

8/2, 8/9 hspaxlp