Crothersville School Salaries, Wages Paid

The following salaries and wages were paid to certified, administrative, support staff, extra-curricular and hourly personnel at Crothersville Community Schools for the 2016-2017 school year.

Other school spending and income can be found in the corporation’s annual financial report found on page 3 of the print edition of the Times and the Public Notice section of the on-line edition.

Administrative

Terry Goodin, $132,435; Andrew Markel, $71,631; Chris Marshall, $91,687; David Schill, $99,011.

Certified Instructional

Linda Begley, $66.008; Carl Bowman, $67,652; Ryan Canada, $47,260; Tim Crane, $49,341; Madeleine DiBlasi, $34,159; Kara Hunt, $41,823; Cassondra Kelly, $43,624; Kristina Kilgore, $56,279; Karra Lucas, $34,159; Sharon Markel, $45,825; Rhonda McCammon, $38,220; Rachel Neal, $42,521; Cheryl Nehrt, $43,636; Matthew Otte, $35,930; Delcie Pace, $35,218; Amie Peacock, $52,387; Aimee Rigsby, $37,505; Tammy Robbins, $37,505; Adam Robinson, $46,138; Lamonie Sanders, $52,909; Kourtney Settle, $32,091; Andrew Smith, $39,976; Ashley Spicer, $40,365; Holly Sweany, $60,921; Amanda Wilp, $34,865; Kyle Wilp, $ 40, 019; Jeanette Yoder, $38,918.

Maintenance

Daryl Elliott, $46,158.00

Office Staff

Ginger Fisher, $17,764.49; Sara Hillenburg, $29,456.46; Angie Keasler, $23,932; Annette King, 30,083.27; Terry Richey. $42,438.

Hourly

Judy Brown, $10.50; Rena Clem, $13.40; Marsha Collman, $9.50; Amie Cottingham. $12.25; Sandy Cottingham, $13.40; Julia Doyle, $13.88; Terri Eldridge, $12.25; Sherry Harris, $13.40; Connie Hoskins, $12.45; Mary Jo Isenhower, $11.40; Greg Kilgore, $11.00; Eunice Lacey, $16.23; Sandy Law, $14.50, Deanna Lucas, $9.50; Megan Lucas, $10.50; Robin Nehrt, $11.00; Christie Schill, $9.50; Jean Stark, $16.23; Renita Waldon, $12.90.

Non-Certified Extra Curricular

Greg Kilgore, $16,203; Bobby Riley, $2,485.50; Kelly Spicer, $1,358.25; Eric Hilton, 614.25; John Riley, $1,196.25; Kevin Hensley, $5,295.75; Chris Mains, $2,485.50; James Caudill, $1,358.25; Todd Adair, $1,358.25; Lea Ann Boicourt, $388.50, Erika Land, $388.50; Lori Reynolds, $1,309.50; Jared Richey, $2,485.50; Dustin Lewis, $999.75; Brian Huey, $2,485.50; Robert Davidson, $999.75; Marc Bowman, $999.75; Angie Keasler, $1,959; Amber Jones, $711.75; Mary Jo Isenhower, $710; Valerie Mains, $1,032.75; Kistian Reynolds, $1,032.75; Georgianna Elliott, $1,194.75; Becky Sawyer, $532.50; Kathie Rose, $532.50; Brandy Henry, $532.50; Josie Spangler, $532.50; Missy Clouse; $159.75; Sabrina Hall, $532.50