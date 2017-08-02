In a brief new release issued Friday afternoon, Jackson County Library Director Julia Aker said that the “due to maintenance issues, the Jackson County Public Library is closed until further notice in Crothersville.”
No further details were made available.
Aker said local library customers may use the Seymour or Medora libraries during the closure until the maintenance issues are resolved.
Crothersville Library Closed For Maintenance Issues
In a brief new release issued Friday afternoon, Jackson County Library Director Julia Aker said that the “due to maintenance issues, the Jackson County Public Library is closed until further notice in Crothersville.”