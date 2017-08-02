Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 8:00 a.m. on the 16th day of August, 2017, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Rainy Day Fund

Other Services & Charges 75,000

Total Rainy Day Fund 75,000

Community Corrections Project Income Fund

Personal Services 511,100

Supplies 18,200

Other Services & Charges 180,200

Capital Outlays 55,000

Total Community Corrections Project Income Fund 764,500

Community Transition Program Fund

Supplies 3,170

Other Services & Charges 18,700

Capital Outlays 7,130

Total Community Transition Program Fund 29,000

Community Corrections Grant Fund

Personal Services 355,664

Supplies 49,500

Other Services & Charges 200,800

Total Community Corrections Grant Fund 605,964

Problem Solving Court-Comm. Corr. Fund

Other Services & Charges 9,500

Total Problem Solving Court-Comm. Corr. Fund 9,500

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: August 2, 2017

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

8/2 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1706-EU-51

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JOHN R. MOORE, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION BY UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Donna M. Moore was on the 28th day of June, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of John R. Moore, deceased, who died testate on February 6, 2017.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Seymour, Indiana, this 29th day of June, 2017.

/s/Amanda Lowery

Amanda Lowery

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

8/2, 8/9 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1706-EU-58

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF HELEN A SNYDER, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Thomas R. Snyder was on the 17th day of July, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Helen A. Snyder, deceased, who died testate on June 17, 2017.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 18th day of July, 2017.

/s/Amanda Lowery

Amanda L. Lowery,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

Lorenzo & Bevers

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

8/2, 8/9 hspaxlp