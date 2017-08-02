Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS
OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 8:00 a.m. on the 16th day of August, 2017, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
Rainy Day Fund
Other Services & Charges 75,000
Total Rainy Day Fund 75,000
Community Corrections Project Income Fund
Personal Services 511,100
Supplies 18,200
Other Services & Charges 180,200
Capital Outlays 55,000
Total Community Corrections Project Income Fund 764,500
Community Transition Program Fund
Supplies 3,170
Other Services & Charges 18,700
Capital Outlays 7,130
Total Community Transition Program Fund 29,000
Community Corrections Grant Fund
Personal Services 355,664
Supplies 49,500
Other Services & Charges 200,800
Total Community Corrections Grant Fund 605,964
Problem Solving Court-Comm. Corr. Fund
Other Services & Charges 9,500
Total Problem Solving Court-Comm. Corr. Fund 9,500
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Dated: August 2, 2017
Kathy S. Hohenstreiter
Fiscal Officer
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA,
IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT
COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:
CAUSE NO. 36C01-1706-EU-51
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF JOHN R. MOORE, DECEASED
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION BY UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.
Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Donna M. Moore was on the 28th day of June, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of John R. Moore, deceased, who died testate on February 6, 2017.
All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Seymour, Indiana, this 29th day of June, 2017.
/s/Amanda Lowery
Amanda Lowery
Clerk of the Circuit Court of
Jackson County, Indiana
Attorney for Estate:
Jeffrey J. Lorenzo
LORENZO & BEVERS
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
Phone: (812) 524-9000
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA,
IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT
COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:
CAUSE NO. 36C01-1706-EU-58
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF HELEN A SNYDER, DECEASED
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.
Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Thomas R. Snyder was on the 17th day of July, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Helen A. Snyder, deceased, who died testate on June 17, 2017.
All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 18th day of July, 2017.
/s/Amanda Lowery
Amanda L. Lowery,
Clerk of the Circuit Court of
Jackson County, Indiana
Attorney for Estate:
Jeffrey J. Lorenzo
Lorenzo & Bevers
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
Phone: (812) 524-9000
