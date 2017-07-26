Farmers’ Market In Crothersville Saturday

The Crothersville Parks Board will be hosting a Farmer’s Market this Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at the site of the old Town Hall, 101 W. Howard Street.

Anyone interested in selling produce, eggs, honey, baked goods, etc. is welcome.

Venders will supply their own tables/canopies. There will be no electric supplied.

If there is enough interest this could become a weekly event.

There will be no fee for space but donations to Crothersville Parks are always appreciated.

For more information or questions, contact us on our Facebook page, Crothersville Community Park or call 812-390-8217.