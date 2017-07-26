Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the Taxpayers of Vernon Township Fire District, Jackson County, Indiana, that the Council of Vernon Township Fire District will meet at the Fire Station located at 200 Moore Street in Crothersville at 9:00 AM on Saturday, August 5, 2017, and will consider the following Additional Appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

Special Fire General

10000 Personal Services

20000 Supplies

30000 Services and Charges 10,900.00

40000 Capital Outlay 15,000.00

Total for Special Fire

General Fund 25,900.00

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have the right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance. The Department will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Michelle Teipen

Vernon Township Fire

District Treasurer

07/26 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF AN ORDINANCE REGARDING MAIN STREET CIRCLE

Taxpayers, property owners and other interested parties in the Town of Crothersville, Indiana (“Town”) are hereby notified that the Town Council adopted an ordinance regulating speed limit and parking on Main Street Circle on July 11, 2017. The effective date of the ordinance is August 1, 2017.

ORDINANCE NO. 2017–4

An Ordinance regarding the speed limit and parking on Main Street Circle

WHEREAS, The Main Street Circle, a street within Town of Crothersville, Indiana, is near to and part of a school zone; and

WHEREAS, Traffic on Main Street Circle has become unreasonably fast and stopping and parking has become a problem for residents; and

WHEREAS, The Town of Crothersville, Indiana hereby establishes certain regulations for traffic on Main Street Circle.

NOW, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA:

Section 1: The speed limit on Main Street Circle is hereby established as 15 mph;

Parking on Main Street Circle is hereby established as residential parking only. There shall be no stopping or idling on Main Street Circle.

Section 2: If any section, paragraph, clause, or phrase of this ordinance be declared unconstitutional or invalid, the remainder of said ordinance shall continue in full force and effect.

Section 3: All prior ordinances or parts thereof inconsistent with any provision of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 4: This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, and approval by the Town Council, all as by law provided.

ADOPTED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL this 11th day of July, 2017.

The complete version of the ordinance is available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Town Hall of the Town of Crothersville, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 during normal business hours.

Terry Richey

Clerk-Treasurer

Dated: July 12, 2017

7/19, 7/26 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

Overhead Water Storage – Water Tower Maintenance Program – Request for Proposals

The Town of Crothersville, Indiana is seeking sealed proposals for professional services (RFPs) for a project to continuously maintain water tanks in The Town of Crothersville, Indiana (the Town).

PURPOSE

The Town is soliciting sealed proposals from qualified firms for a Performance Based – Long-Term Continuous Full Service Maintenance and Asset Management Program which includes: engineering, professional management, cellular site management capability, inspection, rehabilitation, repairs, washouts, water stratification eliminations, safety devices, visual inspections, coating of water storage tanks in the distribution system as listed above, and reporting of activities and results. It is the intent of the RFP to determine the most qualified firm to which the Town would contract these services. The tank to be maintained is a 300,000 gallon steel pedestal tank located Northeast of the intersection of Kovener and Myres Streets in Crothersville, Indiana.

SCOPE

A long-term continuous full service maintenance and asset management program from a firm that will provide an integrated maintenance and professional management services for water storage tanks which includes: engineering services (specific to the maintenance of the existing water storage tanks covered by this RFP), professional asset management, asset management program shall be responsible for testing the current materials in place on the tanks for hazardous content. All work must comply with OSHA Confined Space Entry, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, AWWA, and NSF Regulations. The proposal shall address all the information outlined herein. Additionally, each prospective firm may include such other information as they deem pertinent to the proper evaluation of their proposal.

*All submittals shall be mailed, delivered, or hand carried to:

Town of Crothersville, Indiana

C/O Terry Richey, Clerk-Treasurer

111 East Howard Street

Crothersville, Indiana 47229

Submit three bound copies of your proposal in a sealed envelope clearly marked Town of Crothersville – Water Tower Maintenance Program.

Proposals are due no later than 6:00 P.M. August 1, 2017 at which time they will be opened and the receipt thereof publicly acknowledged in the minutes. Detailed proposal evaluation by a Town committee will follow at a later time. Proposals will not be accepted if received after the time and date specified above.

ITEMS TO BE ADDRESSED IN RFP

The details of this proposal shall include information on all the following items. Additionally, each prospective firm may submit such other information as deemed appropriate for the proper evaluation of their proposal.

A. Proposal shall include an informative narrative report introducing your firm. Additionally, a statement of qualifications and resume detailing the experience of all individuals responsible for providing service under this contract should be submitted. Principals involved should be listed along with the names and addresses of the individuals placed in charge for the administration of the terms and conditions of the contract. Summary resumes of all full-time employees dedicated to technical services (engineers and NACE certificated employees and their certification identification numbers) are mandatory.

The following items must be included in the proposal or the Town may reject it as unresponsive:

(a) Number of years in business

(b) Size of firm (annual sales and total assets)

(c) Ownership structure of firm. (Sole Proprietorship, Partnership, Publicly Held, etc.)

i. If the proposing company is a sole proprietorship, partnership, or Limited Liability

Corporation, a succession plan and guarantee of future performance must be documented in the proposal.

ii. The primary criteria for approving or denying the contract include the financial and technical capabilities of the private contractor; the reasonableness of the contract terms; the protection of the public/water customer, from risks or subsidization of the contract; the financial terms for the company and impact of the contract on its ability to repay its indebtedness; and inclusion of statutorily required terms. Under the statute, the Town may enter into a contract with the private firm with an automatically renewing successive one-year contract and will therefore require reasonable assurances from the firm that future performance under the contract will be secure.

iii. If one or more owners sell all, or a portion of the company, and/or is deceased prior to the required future tank renovations, the proposal must document the ability of the company to successfully fulfill the requirements outlined in this RFP.

(d) Total number of employees – direct and indirect

(e) Fully audited financial statements, including balance sheet and income statements, from the most recent fiscal year of the prime respondent.

(f) Reference from a financial institution

B. Proposal shall include the details of appropriate expected work and renovation plan for the tanks. This shall include but not be limited to, the evaluation of the tanks with particular regard to the internal and external structural condition of the tank and any of its appurtenances, need for painting and condition of the foundation.

Methods for handling and disposing of hazardous wastes should be explained.

C. A list of systems that are currently being maintained by the proposer shall be submitted. Include the Name of the system, Person of Contact, Telephone Number of Contact, and Number of Tanks in the system under contract.

D. Proposal shall also specify the frequency and degree of inspection and cleanout services the Owner could expect under the terms of the maintenance contract. The tanks shall be inspected annually with a complete report provided to the Town. Additionally, each prospective firm should address the requirements to assume responsibility for all corrections and repairs to the tanks necessitated by acts of vandalism or through normal deterioration.

E. All rules and regulations of the Indiana Department of Natural Resource and Indiana Department of Environmental Management will be strictly adhered to. Additionally, a method for determining the scheduling for future repainting should be addressed for the tanks. All permits, approvals, etc., required by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Indiana Department of Environmental Management will be the responsibility of the awarded firm.

F. The successful firm shall submit a detailed insurance certificate upon contract award. This insurance certificate should detail all levels of insurance that may be required by the Town to accept a contractual obligation which shall be at a minimum provided by an insurance company which carries an AM Best rating of A- or better.

The successful firm shall provide a detailed certificate which indicates they carry Pollution Liability Insurance in the amount of no less than $10,000,000 of coverage as well as Professional Liability Insurance of no less than $2,000,000 and cover damages from the errors or omissions in the performance of professional engineering duties. Said pollution liability insurance must not be job specific but “blanket” coverage. A copy of this insurance certificate will be required upon contract award. The Town must be named as additional insured on certificate to be provided prior to start of contract.

G. No short-term contract (3-year, 5-year, 10-year) will be considered. The firm may never cancel the contract for any reason other than non-payment by the Town. The contract must include a detailed fee schedule with a not-to-exceed inflationary adjustment factor so the Town can calculate future maintenance cost for an indefinite time. All future work shall be covered by the annual fee with no extra charges for scoped future work.

H. Any permits, approvals, etc. required by the State of Indiana to accomplish all current and future work shall be the responsibility of the successful proposer.

I. Each bidder shall submit a formal Safety Program stating company policy on all safety procedures. Document procedures to include workers protection, confined space, and general safety procedures.

J. The proposal must demonstrate the capability to successfully manage the information flow during the course of maintaining and managing the Town water storage tanks. Capability must exist for the Town to view information via the internet.

K. Additional items that may be taken into consideration during the evaluation process include:

1. Percent of work completed in the Town

2. Percent of work completed in Indiana

L. Provide the one time capital cost for the first interior and exterior coating of the tank.

M. Provide a one page table with the anticipated 20 year long term maintenance plan with proposed actions listed for each year.

N. Provide a corresponding one page proposed fee schedule for the anticipated 20 year program. Include any applicable amortization or finance terms.

Include items A through N above in a tabular format within the proposal. Feel free to include the office location(s) where the work will be completed, company history, team history, or any other information that you feel would be beneficial to the selection committee.

EVALUATION CRITERIA

This is a performance based evaluation. Evaluation will be based on a combination of the experience of the bidder, the listed capital cost for the initial coating services, their long term plan for maintenance, and the long term finance plan.

The Town reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal for any reason. All professional service providers’ responses to this request for proposal will be evaluated and ranked in accordance with the following factors:

FACTORS Rating Scale, 0 = didn’t meet, 5 average, 10 = exceeds

1) Overall service provider’s qualifications and experience

2) Experience with water storage tank asset management programs in Indiana

3) In-house quality assurance and NACE certified field-inspectors

4) Commitment of sufficient staff and equipment to provide service

5) Capability for managing elimination of water stratification

6) Ability to meet timetable for completion of work/implementation of services

7) Ability to provide any emergency service without extra cost

8) Insurance coverage and limits and statement of indemnification

9) Ability to assist with state regulatory compliance

10) Capability to perform bio-film removal and provide active mixing systems

11) Requested information was provided: level of completeness/detail

12) Results of reference check

13) Capital cost for the first interior and exterior coating of the tank:

14) Anticipated 20 year maintenance plan:

15) Proposed 20 year fee schedule:

Total Points:

Lenvel Robinson

Town Council President

July 11, 2017

7/19, 7/26 hspsxlp