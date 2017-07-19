Hydrants To Be Flushed Next Wednesday

Crothersville Water Utility workers will be flushing hydrants next Wednesday, July 26, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until completed, according to town water utility superintendent Chris Mains.

“This is routine maintenance that helps keep the water lines flushed of rust and lets us know what fire hydrants are in need or repair or replacement,” said Mains.

Residents should be made aware that the water will be discolored for a while following the flushing.

“It would be a good idea not to do any laundry otherwise clothes could be stained,” advised Mains noting that water clarity should return to normal overnight.