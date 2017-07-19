School Registration Tomorrow; Open House Aug. 1

Crothersville Community Schools will hold registration for the coming school year for students in kindergarten through grade 12 tomorrow, July 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the CHS Tiger lobby.

An open house is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 1. It will be an opportunity for parents and students to meet teachers, check out classrooms and receive information. That also is the first day of school for teachers.

The first day for students is Aug. 2.

Book rental fees are $76, kindergarten; $128, first grade; $105, second grade; $123, third grade; $124, fourth grade; $122, fifth grade; $115, sixth grade; and $95, seventh through 12th grades.

There are new bus routes for the upcoming school year. The map is available to view online at facebook.com/cvilletigers.

For additional information contact the elementary office at 812-793-2622 or the junior-senior high school at 812-793-2051.