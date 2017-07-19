Two From Crothersville Taking Part In Sunday’s Fair Queen Pageant

Alisha Basil and Keely Keasler will represent Crothersville in the Jackson County Fair Queen Pageant scheduled to kick-off next week’s fair activities.

Alisha Basil is the daughter of Susan Basil and the late Donald Basil and is sponsored by the Crothersville FFA.

Keeley Keasler is the daughter of Cory & Angie Keasler and is sponsored by the Happy Apronettes Extension Homemakers

The locals are among the 15 candidates competing to be this year’s Fair Queen.

The Jackson County Fair runs from July 23-29.