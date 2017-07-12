School Board Names Adam Robinson New Principal At CHS

The Board of Trustees of Crothersville Community Schools named 12- teaching veteran Adam Robinson as the school’s new principal when they met July 3.

He replaces retiring CHS Principal David Schill.

Robinson has been teaching art at Crothersville since 2005. This is his first school administration assignment.

“Our school system is second to none,” said Robinson. “With our partnerships with C4, Scott County School District 1, IVY Tech and Madison Special Services Unit, we are able to offer our students the choices they could not get anywhere else. We offer big city opportunities, with a small town touch. Our staff is able to learn about their students’, and help them individually in a way, which is admired by other school systems.”