Anyone who wants to be considered to be a substitute teacher at Crothersville for the coming school year should plan to attend a mandatory meeting next Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. at the school library.
For more information contact Annette King at 812-793-2601 or email aking@crothersville.k12.in.us
Substitute Teacher Meeting At Crothersville Schools July 21
