Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

The contents of storage Unit 33 formerly rented to Sabrina Jensen, Building B-3, Unit 23 formerly rented to Bonnie Pelston and Unit 42 formerly rented to Tom Campbell at the Crothersville Handie Self Storage on Marshall Drive in Crothersville will be opened and contents disposed of as a result on non-payment of rent on Saturday, July 29, 2017 unless payments are made in full.

To the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana. You are hereby notified that on July 5th, 2017, Jackson County, Indiana, pursuant to notice heretofore given, and under and by virtue of IC 36-9-14.5, duly adopted a plan whereby the Cumulative Capital Development Fund was re-established to provide for all uses as set out under the provisions of Indiana Code 36-9-14.5.The fund will be provided for by a property tax rate of ($0.0333) on each one hundred dollars ($100.00) of taxable real and personal property within the taxing unit beginning in 2017 payable in 2018 and thereafter, continuing until reduced or rescinded.(50) or more taxpayers in the taxing unit who will be affected by the tax rate and corresponding levy may file a petition with the County Auditor not later than noon 30 days after the publication of this Notice setting forth their objections to the proposed fund. Upon the filing of the petition, the County Auditor shall immediately certify the same to the Department of Local Government Finance, at which point the Department will fix a date for and conduct a public hearing on the proposed cumulative fund before issuing its approval, disapproval, or modification thereof.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

To the taxpayers of PERSHING FIRE DISTRICT, Indiana

You are hereby notified that on July 5th, 2017, Pershing Fire District, Jackson County, Indiana, pursuant to notice heretofore given, and under and by virtue of IC 36-8-14-2, duly adopted a plan whereby the Cumulative Capital Development Fund was established to provide for the following:

For all uses as set out in IC 36-8-14-2.

The fund will be provided for by a property tax rate of ($0.0333) on each one hundred dollars ($100.00) of taxable real and personal property within the taxing unit beginning in 2017 payable in 2018 and thereafter, continuing until reduced or rescinded.

Ten (10) or more taxpayers in the taxing unit who will be affected by the tax rate and corresponding levy may file a petition with the Jackson County Auditor not later than noon 30 days after the publication of this Notice setting forth their objections to the proposed fund. Upon the filing of the petition, the County Auditor shall immediately certify the same to the Department of Local Government Finance, at which point the Department will fix a date for and conduct a public hearing on the proposed cumulative fund before issuing its approval, disapproval, or modification thereof.

Dated this 12th day of July, 2017

Jackson County Commissioners

