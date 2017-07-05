A pair of mature Bald Eagles perch on a deadwood snag while hunting in a secluded area of Jackson County. Since their re-introduction in 1985, the emblem of our nation have proliferated and even though their sightings are more frequent, they are, none-the-less awe inspiring.
~photo by Tracie Kovener
Hunting Eagles
