Ice Cream Social At Hamacher Hall Saturday

An old-fashioned ice cream social will be held this Saturday, July 8, from 2 – 4 p.m., at Hamacher Hall. The Greater Crothersville community is invited to enjoy a free ice cream with assorted toppings, cookies, and soft drinks.

“While this is a free, family-friendly event, children should be accompanied by parents or adults responsible for them,” said Linda Seal, a spokesperson for the event.

This ice cream social is sponsored by the Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association. Donations are always welcome, and are tax-deductible.

Hamacher Hall is located at 211 East Howard Street and is the site of events sponsored by the Association.

“We look forward to a large turnout from our community,” said Seal.