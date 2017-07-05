Peoples Banks Reports Growth In Assets, Income & Dividends For 2016

The annual meeting of TPB Bancorp, the parent company of The Peoples Bank, was held in the Data/Conference Center in Brownstown on April 10.

President Wm. Mark Norman told the shareholders that 2016 “was another successful year for The Peoples Bank, as dividends were $1.20 per share.”

Robert M. Branaman, Executive Vice President and CFO, recapped the bank statement for 2016. He noted the assets of the bank at the end of 2016 were $197,249,285 as compared to $193,918,056 at the end of 2015. Net income for 2016 was $1,134,486 compared to $1,110,554 in 2015. The earnings per share for 2016 were $2.30 compared to $2.25 in 2015. The total dividends for the Company totaled $592,912 or $1.20 per share in 2016.

Re-elected for three-year terms to the Board of Directors were Robert M. Branaman and Jeffrey A. Nierman.

During the meeting of the Board of Directors, the following officers were re-elected to TPB Bancorp as officers for the holding company: Donald L. Norman, Chairman of the Board; Wm. Mark Norman, President; Robert M. Branaman, Secretary/Treasurer; Deborah A. Roll, Recording Secretary.

Re-appointed as officers of The Peoples Bank were Wm. Mark Norman, President & CEO; Robert M. Branaman, Executive Vice President & CFO; M. Randall Butler, Vice President/Comptroller; Brian L. Sommers, Vice President/SR Loan Officer/Security Officer; Deborah A. Roll, Vice President/Administrative Assistant/Board Recording Secretary; Julie Cornett, Vice President/Auditor/Head Compliance Officer.

Mark Norman announced that Bryan Stahl was promoted to Vice President/Manager IT Services/Operations Officer and Michelle Taulman was promoted to Vice President/Loan Officer/Branch Operations.

Norman, also announced some department changes within The Peoples Bank.

Those changes includeded: Barbara Lewis, Branch Manager-Airport Road Office; Stephanie Hall, Loan Processor & Branch Manager-Crothersville; Lacey Montgomery, Assistant Branch Operations; Tori Ault, Loan Department Operations; Ashley Wilson, Loan Documentation Review; Lisa Reinhart, IT Processing/Electronic Banking; and Rebecca Hattabaugh, Loan Processor/Loan Officer Assistant.