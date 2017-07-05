PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 19th day of July, 2017, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

County General Fund

Other Services & Charges 11,750

Total County

General Fund 11,750

Cumulative Bridge Fund

Capital Outlays 114,103

Total Cumulative Bridge Fund 114,103

Jackson County Drug Free Grant

Other Services & Charges 33,473

Total Jackson County

Drug Free Grant 33,473

CHINS-Children In Need Fund

Personal Services 5,800

Total CHINS

Children In Need Fund 5,800

Court Interpreter Grants

2017 Fund

Other Services & Charges 2,000

Total Court Interpreter

Grants 2017 Fund 2,000

Supplemental Public Defender Fund

Personal Services 10,000

Total Supplemental

Public Defender Fund 10,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: July 5, 2017

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

