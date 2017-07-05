PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS
OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 19th day of July, 2017, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
County General Fund
Other Services & Charges 11,750
Total County
General Fund 11,750
Cumulative Bridge Fund
Capital Outlays 114,103
Total Cumulative Bridge Fund 114,103
Jackson County Drug Free Grant
Other Services & Charges 33,473
Total Jackson County
Drug Free Grant 33,473
CHINS-Children In Need Fund
Personal Services 5,800
Total CHINS
Children In Need Fund 5,800
Court Interpreter Grants
2017 Fund
Other Services & Charges 2,000
Total Court Interpreter
Grants 2017 Fund 2,000
Supplemental Public Defender Fund
Personal Services 10,000
Total Supplemental
Public Defender Fund 10,000
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Dated: July 5, 2017
Kathy S. Hohenstreiter
Fiscal Officer
