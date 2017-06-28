Locals Bring Home Honors From State FFA Convention

Attending the State FFA Convention from Crothersville were (front) Deven Lemen, Kalynda Hoevener; (rear) Noah Hoskins, Rebecca Cook.

~photo courtesy Linda Begley

‘Transform’ was the theme of the 88th annual Indiana FFA State Convention held last week on the campus of Purdue University. Chapters from across the Hoosier state gathered to hear from motivational speakers, conduct membership business, attend leadership sessions, compete in state level competition, tour Purdue University.

Members from the Crothersville FFA who attended the four day convention did their part to transform their leadership qualities to bring back to the local chapter and community.

The Crothersville FFA was recognized and participated in the opening session for their community service project of delivering food to their community.

“Our presentation was pre-taped for the session and we explained our Toy & Food Drive project”, said Crothersville’s Deven Lemen. Lemen and chapter advisor, Linda Begley were featured on stage in the opening session for the work that the local chapter does to combat hunger in our community. “It was certainly an honor to share our story with so many”, said Begley.

By the end of the convention, the four members were presented with awards at the state level. Deven Lemen, participated in the Mulit-media scrapbook and placed 3rd overall in the Traditional Scrapbook. Kalynda Hoevener and Noah Hoskins served as chapter voting delegates and received their Hoosier Farmer Degrees, the highest degree that a state association can bestow.

The Crothersville FFA Chapter was recognized as a Gold Emblem Donor to the Indiana FFA Foundation for donating $1,034 to the Give Hope campaign. The chapter also received fifth place in the state for their safety program and fourth in the state for their community service programs.