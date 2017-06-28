PUBLIC NOTICE

Annual Drinking Water Quality Report

Crothersville Water Utility

July 2017

We’re pleased to present to you this year’s Annual Quality Water Report. This report is designed to inform you about the quality water and services we deliver to you every day. Our constant goal is to provide you with a safe and dependable supply of drinking water. We want you to understand the efforts we make to continually improve the water treatment process and protect our water resources. We are committed to ensuring the quality of your water. Our water source consists of three (3) wells ranging in depth from 64 to 85 feet and 16 to 42 inches in diameter. The wells are drilled into a confined aquifer.

We’re pleased to report that our drinking water is safe and meets federal and state requirements. No detected contaminants were found in our drinking water supply.

If you have any questions concerning your water utility, please contact Crothersville Town Hall at 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana. The telephone number is 812-793-2311. The facility is owned by the Town of Crothersville. Any questions or concerns can be directed to the following number: 812-793-2540 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. We want our valued customers to be informed about their water utility. If you want to learn more, please attend any of our regularly scheduled meetings. They are held on the first Tuesday of each month at the Town Hall beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally-occurring minerals and, in some cases, radioactive material, and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activity. Contaminants that may be present in source water include:

•Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, and wildlife.

•Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals, which can be naturally-occurring or result from urban storm runoff, industrial or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas production, mining or farming.

•Pesticides and herbicides, which may come from a variety of sources such as agriculture, storm water runoff, and residential uses.

•Organic chemicals, including synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which are by-products of industrial processes and petroleum production, and can also come from gas stations, urban storm water runoff, and septic systems.

•Radioactive materials, which can be naturally-occurring or be the result of oil and gas production and mining activities.

In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, EPA prescribes regulations that limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which must provide the same protection for public health. Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that the water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at (800) 426-4791.

Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by cryptosporidium and other microbiological contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800) 426-4791. Special Note on Lead: If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children., Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. Our system is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 21 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead

A complete review of all testing performed on our utilities water can be seen at the Crothersville Utility Office, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and until noon on Wednesday. Crothersville Water Utility works to provide top quality water to every user. We ask that all our customers help us protect our water sources, so that Crothersville residents may enjoy a safe and healthy water supply.

Respectfully yours,

Crothersville Water Utilities

